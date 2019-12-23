Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives News Impact Rating of 2.11

Press coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a daily sentiment score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SSNLF stock remained flat at $$2,210.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,257.05. Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

