Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.81 ($107.92).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €90.86 ($105.65) on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.73.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.