Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.81 ($107.92).

EPA SAN opened at €90.86 ($105.65) on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.73.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

