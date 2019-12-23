SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $143.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAP is benefiting from strong growth in cloud and software revenues, and expanding customer base. Robust adoption of S/4HANA, C/4HANA, Fieldglass, Concur and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions hold promise. Further, SAP's alliances with Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. Moreover, synergies from Qualtrics acquisition are enabling SAP to bolster Customer Experience segment revenues. Additionally, strong demand for the company’s Intelligent Spend offerings among enterprises holds promise. Nonetheless, integration risks related to acquisitions are likely to limit margin expansion. Moreover, increasing investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are anticipated to weigh on bottom-line growth at least in the near term.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

SAP stock opened at $134.41 on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,274,000 after buying an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 56.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 28.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

