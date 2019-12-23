Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

SCFLF stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

