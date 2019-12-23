Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 312.48 ($4.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 million and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.99 ($4.01).

In related news, insider Victoria Muir acquired 1,000 shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,749.01).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

