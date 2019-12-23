Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.00

Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.58), with a volume of 25318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.59).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science in Sport in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.