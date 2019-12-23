Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SCPH opened at $4.77 on Friday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

See Also: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.