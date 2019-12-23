Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.79

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 101617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.28%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,227 shares of company stock worth $29,643,893. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.