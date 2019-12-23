Securities Trust of Scotland plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.73) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.83. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52 week low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

