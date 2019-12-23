SelfSell (SSC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. SelfSell has a total market cap of $78,724.00 and approximately $12,111.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. In the last week, SelfSell has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 540.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

