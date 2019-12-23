Senior (LON:SNR) PT Raised to GBX 180

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt cut Senior to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senior has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

