Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives $53.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Voit & Company LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $210,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

