Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.00

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92), with a volume of 38154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

SENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $91.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.35.

About Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

