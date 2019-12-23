Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SENS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

SENS stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.35. Sensyne Health has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

