Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILK. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,587. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock valued at $57,120,442 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 82.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

