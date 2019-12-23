SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Cap Achieves $4.08 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $74,368.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, ChaoEX, OKEx, Braziliex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

