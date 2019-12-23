Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Smiths Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657 ($21.80).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,707 ($22.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,643.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,591.30. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,723 ($22.67).

In other news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.24), for a total transaction of £1,075,376.25 ($1,414,596.49). Also, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

