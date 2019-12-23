Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Sophiris Bio posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPHS shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SPHS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 4,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Sophiris Bio has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

