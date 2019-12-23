SounDAC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $74,225.00 and $13.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

