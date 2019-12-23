S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.40. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.31. 5,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $249.90. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $275.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

