Spectris (SXS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spectris (LON: SXS) recently:

12/10/2019 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2019 – Spectris was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

12/5/2019 – Spectris had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/2/2019 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Spectris was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,350 ($30.91).

11/22/2019 – Spectris had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,935 ($38.61) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Spectris had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/19/2019 – Spectris had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/1/2019 – Spectris had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,990 ($39.33) to GBX 2,935 ($38.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Spectris had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,065 ($27.16). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,956 ($38.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,726.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,565.31. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,143 ($28.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

