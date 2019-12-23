Spiking Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $894,129.00 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.57 or 0.06147878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

