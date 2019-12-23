Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Purchases £148.95 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Rod Paris acquired 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.95 ($195.94).

Rod Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Rod Paris acquired 48 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($197.00).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 332.80 ($4.38). 2,013,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 327.10 ($4.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 286.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 326 ($4.29) to GBX 343 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.36 ($4.16).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

