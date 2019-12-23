Stealth (XST) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $4,164.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,226,485 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

