Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

STCN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Steel Connect has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

