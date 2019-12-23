Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Hits $933.20 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Koinex, Indodax and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $933.20 million and approximately $185.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00183122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.01180848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00117456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Exrates, ZB.COM, OKEx, Indodax, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, C2CX, Poloniex, HitBTC, BitMart, Koinex, Bitfinex, Huobi, Exmo, ABCC, Kucoin, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, RippleFox, Cryptomate, Kraken, Kryptono, Gate.io, CryptoMarket, Liquid, Bitbns, Koineks, Ovis, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, CoinEgg, Upbit, BCEX, GOPAX, Stronghold and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

