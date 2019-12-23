Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Strategem Capital Corp (CVE:SGE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 11600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The firm has a market cap of $6.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.71.

Strategem Capital Company Profile (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Strategem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.