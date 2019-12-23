Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,260.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Substratum has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $2.10 million and $1,260.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, HitBTC and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, Bitbns, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

