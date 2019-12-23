Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.56 and its 200 day moving average is €13.97. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of €16.33 ($18.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

