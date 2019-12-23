Sunoco LP to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sunoco in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

SUN opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

