SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

BECN stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,852,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,191,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

