Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.00

Sure Ventures PLC (LON:SURE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.35).

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.34.

About Sure Ventures (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sure Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sure Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.