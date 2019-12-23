SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered SWISS RE LTD/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 0.34.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

