Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) PT Lowered to $6.00 at National Bank Financial

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of TH opened at $4.73 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.