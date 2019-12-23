Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTM. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,043 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

