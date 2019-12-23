Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.27. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telaria shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 63,063 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telaria by 1,814.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telaria during the second quarter worth $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Telaria during the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telaria by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

