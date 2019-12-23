Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will post $56.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.01 million. Telenav reported sales of $57.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $238.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.52 million to $245.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telenav by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 275.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $239.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

