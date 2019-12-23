Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,402.72 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $708.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $695.05 per share, with a total value of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $675.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.80.

On Monday, December 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $668.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,757.60.

On Friday, December 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $667.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,029.15.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 37 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,050.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $674.98 per share, with a total value of $22,274.34.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $675.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,307.67.

On Monday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $676.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded up $14.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $780.00. 593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.92. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

