Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE:THO opened at $74.37 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.