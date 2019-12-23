Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Toro has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE TTC opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

