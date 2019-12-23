Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 9.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,384,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,531,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,527,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,354,000 after buying an additional 262,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of TD opened at $56.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.5605 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

