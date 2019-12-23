Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $720.00

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.47) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.47), with a volume of 19135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702.50 ($9.24).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $203.67 million and a PE ratio of 41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 631.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

In other Tracsis news, insider Macdonald Gouveia Andrade purchased 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £24,996.26 ($32,881.16).

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

