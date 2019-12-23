TransAct Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

TACT opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.10. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

