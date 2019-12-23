Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) versus Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) Critical Survey

Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) and Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Transatlantic Capital alerts:

Transatlantic Capital has a beta of -1.94, indicating that its share price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transatlantic Capital and Avalon Globocare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transatlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transatlantic Capital and Avalon Globocare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Avalon Globocare $1.56 million 90.34 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Transatlantic Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon Globocare.

Profitability

This table compares Transatlantic Capital and Avalon Globocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A Avalon Globocare -1,081.80% -164.86% -113.15%

About Transatlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bingham Farms, Michigan. Transatlantic Capital Inc. is a subsidiary of NFA Securities 3LC.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy; a research and licensing agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop technology for cellular therapy; and strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to enhance standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Transatlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transatlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.