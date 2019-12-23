Transcodium Market Capitalization Hits $110,268.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $110,268.00 and approximately $123,044.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

