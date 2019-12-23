Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 91,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

