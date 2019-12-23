Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

