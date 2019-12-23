Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $183,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

