TUI (LON:TUI) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of TUI (LON:TUI) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUI. BNP Paribas cut shares of TUI to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TUI to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,012.14 ($13.31).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 948 ($12.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 886.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

